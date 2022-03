GODFREY, IL–Global uncertainty in the oil and markets due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is helping drive gas prices up past $4 per gallon in the St. Louis region.

In Illinois, we saw prices in Alton and Bethalto as high as $4.19. According to AAA, statewide prices in Illinois average $4.15. The national average is $3.92.

In Missouri, the state average sits at $3.56.

At least one driver we spoke to Saturday said he thinks gas prices should be capped.