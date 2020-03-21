St. Louis region to enact “stay-at-home” order to stop spread of COVID-19 starting Monday

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced today the County and City will be adopting new restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release released this morning, the new restrictions will ensure that residents can meet their basic needs and that essential services will still be provided. The new restrictions will require people to stay at home when possible.

After Monday, residents will still be able to go to the grocery store, the pharmacy, and take a walk in a public park in both jurisdictions. Each leader will make more details available this afternoon.

The leaders say the announcement comes after collaboration with public health officials and other county leaders. Other area counties are considering similar orders.