St. Louis region tops 3,000 COVID deaths as hospitals see a slight decline

ST. LOUIS- As we head into the holiday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force

is sharing some perspective on the coronavirus pandemic in our area.

Dr. Alex Garza says the region is seeing some good signs. The numbers across the board are coming down from the peaks we hit around Thanksgiving.

The new data shows there is a slight decline in hospital admissions. There are still about 100 new admissions per day.

While those numbers are not going up, Dr. Garza says they are plateauing at a high level and it needs to drop even more.

The region also now topped 3,000 COVID-19 deaths. Dr. Garza said that number just underscores the seriousness of pandemic.

He says the biggest mistake we can make as a region is to think we are out of the woods with the vaccines now being administered in the area.



“So please continue to do all the things we’ve talked about, stay at home this Christmas, the vaccines will help but they won’t help us before Christmas and won’t protect you if you attend big holiday gatherings,” said Dr. Garza.

He said COVID won’t observe a Christmas truce, if we let our guard down now, the virus will take advantage of that and we don’t want that.



