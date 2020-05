ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The 932nd Airlift Wing at Scott Air Force Base plans a flyover salute today. They will honor front-line medical workers.

They will fly over Belleville Memorial Hospital at noon. They wi ll also fly over three other metro-east hospitals. Then, it’s off to Barnes-Jewish hospital at 12:30 pm.

The final location is the VA Medical Center at Jefferson Barracks. That’s right next to the national cemetery. That will be around 12:45 pm.