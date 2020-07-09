Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,046 deaths/ 25,204 cases IL: 7,099 deaths/ 149,432 cases.
St. Louis region’s rise in COVID-19 cases is a trend, not just a blip

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – St. Louis County reports its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March. The head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force calls this worrisome.

The head of the task force, Dr. Alex Garza, says there is an accelerated transmission of the virus in the community and that the rise in COVID-19 cases is a trend, not just a blip. Garza goes on to say if we can’t get cases under control businesses will have to start closing again or reduce capacities.

New hospital admissions Wednesday increased from 19 to 30. That’s the highest amount of new admissions since May 19. The number of patients on ventilators increased by 4 while the number of people in ICU’s remained the same. The total number of COVID patients hospitalized is at 310. The last time it was that high was June 5.

Missouri reports 575 more cases and there are now at least 1,055 deaths statewide. Illinois has 980 additional cases and 36 more deaths. That’s the most new cases in Illinois since June 5.

The six St. Louis area counties we track daily report 382 more coronavirus cases, but no new deaths. St. Louis city confirms 35 additional cases. St. Louis County has 218 more cases, the biggest increase so far during the pandemic. St. Louis County officials say that is in part due to delays in test reporting and a data entry backlog at the state level.

St. Charles County has 41 more cases, this comes one day after that county reported it’s most cases in a single day with 69. Jefferson County has 20 additional cases.

In the metro-east, St. Clair County confirms 40 more cases while Madison County has 28 additional cases.

