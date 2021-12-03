St. Louis reports 1st case of Omicron variant

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis has reported its first case of the COVID-19 variant, Omicron, and is awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A St. Louis resident, who is presumed positive for the variant, recently traveled within the United States.

The Omicron variant has received heightened attention due to its speculated ability to spread and possibly evade immunity. Very limited information is currently available on these factors.

State leaders said they are working with other public health agencies to monitor for an increase in the number of omicron cases in Missouri.

“Getting vaccinated for COVID-19, including getting boosters, remains critical to greatly reducing the severity of disease and death,” said Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, director of health for the City of St. Louis.

The agency continues to recommend residents follow prevention strategies such as wearing a mask in public indoor settings, frequent hand washing, and distancing from others.

One week ago, the World Health Organization classified the omicron variant as one of concern due to identified concerning types of mutations. The first case in the U.S. was identified in California earlier this week.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.