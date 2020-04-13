St. Louis researchers are testing plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat the disease

Walter Lamkin, right, was Mercy’s first convalescent plasma donor.

Stephani and Joel Steele, both recovered from COVID-19, also donated plasma.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Researchers at Mercy Hospital are working to see if plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients can treat others who have contracted the disease. Their blood donation program started to reach out to potential donors on April 4, 2020. They received their first donation two days later.

“When I got the call, I immediately said ‘Yes!’” said Walter Lamkin, who recently recovered from COVID-19 and donated his plasma. “I want to make something good out of a bad situation and hope to make more people aware of how easy the process is.”

According to the FDA, convalescent plasma that contains antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, might be effective in fighting the virus. It has been studied in outbreaks of other respiratory infections, including the 2009-2010 H1N1 influenza virus pandemic, 2003 SARS-CoV-1 epidemic, and the 2012 MERS-CoV epidemic.

Although promising, convalescent plasma has not yet been shown to be effective specifically in treating COVID-19.