St. Louis restaurant owners frustrated COVID-19 restrictions continue

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis bars and restaurants are bummed. The city’s COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place indefinitely, even though they were supposed to end Monday, September 7.

Anthony Scarato owns Anthonino’s Taverna with his brother. Scarato said, “it’s frustrating for sure.”

He and his brother have been hoping to fire up business, expecting COVID-19 restrictions would be relaxed and they could fill their dining room to 75 percent capacity. The city said it will remain at 50 percent and establishments have to close at 11 p.m.

Anthonino’s Taverna opened on The Hill 17 years ago and this year has been horrible. Anthony Scarato said, “by far the worst year, I would say. We’re down about 50 percent.”

He’s worried surrounding counties have less restrictive requirements for restaurants and his customers will turn to those places and may not return to his. Scarato said, “the people may be dining out there, so they change their habits possibly, so were fearful of that for sure.”

To increase sales he plans to start deliveries and sell some of his customers’ favorite frozen meals online.

City officials made the decision to keep the restrictions in place because of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. COVID hospital admissions have also increased. Plus, young people in their 20s and 30s make up more than 50 percent of the news cases.

In north St. Louis things are great at St. Louis Q.

Owner Kenneth Marzett said, “Even though I’ve cut hours my sales are still intact.”

The 26-year-old family-owned business stopped permitting folks to order inside and made the entire operation a drive-through when the pandemic began. The owner plans to keep it that way until he gets the all-clear. Marzett added, “until a vaccine, a proven vaccine, comes out where they say it’s really safe for people to be around each other again until then we’ll just run it like this.”

During the pandemic, local restaurant owners have said now is the time for folks to support establishments in the St. Louis area, either dine-in, carry out or use delivery.