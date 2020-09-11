St. Louis reviewing possible charges for marchers confronted by McCloskeys

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police have investigated nine instances of trespassing during a protest this June to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home. They issued trespassing summonses to some of the demonstrators.

The people marching on June 28th were upset that the mayor named people asking her to defund police during a Facebook live broadcast. They were marching past homes in the mayor’s Central West End neighborhood.

The incident went viral after demonstrators marched by Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s mansion. The couple met the group of demonstrators with guns in their hands. They have since been charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon after waving the weapons at protesters.

The trespassing charges are being reviewed by the City Counselor’s office. The office is currently looking at videos of the protest. Deputy City Counselor Mike Garvin tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that they want “to see where the accused trespassers were at the time.”

I was just sent a summons to appear in court for “trespassing on private property” on Portland Pl aka the street Patricia and Mark McCloskey live on. I had a gun waved in my face by them but trespassing is what matters? — Ohun Ashe 🌻🌼🌞 (@Ohun_Ashe) September 4, 2020