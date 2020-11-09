St. Louis says Happy Birthday Whitey Herzog

ST. LOUIS – Monday, November 9 Cardinals legend Whitey Herzog turned 89-years-old.
Whitey managed the redbirds for ten years, from 1980 to 1990. He won the World Series in 1982.
His number, 24, was retired by the cardinals in 2010. The same year he was inducted into the baseball hall of fame.
