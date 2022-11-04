ST. LOUIS — Students at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience will resume classes next week.

Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams says the collegiate side of the building had significantly less damage from last week’s deadly school shooting and leaders believe students are ready to return.

Staff will use Monday to prepare for virtual instruction. The district is off Tuesday for election day and virtual classes begin Wednesday.

They hope to have students back in the building by November 14. Virtual classes will also be available for the rest of the semester.