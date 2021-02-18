St. Louis Science Center celebrates Mars rover landing

ST. LOUIS – NASA’s rover, Perseverance, prepares to land on Mars Thursday, and the St. Louis Science Center has multiple free events lined up to celebrate the occasion.

They will have the NASA broadcast of the rover landing on their website and they will have it streaming inside the planetarium and at their energy stage area. The broadcast begins at 1:15 p.m. and the rover is scheduled to land at 2:55 p.m.

There will be special Mars-themed drinks for purchase for everyone to toast the rover landing.

On Saturday Mission Mars Sci-Fest Day. There will be activities all about Mars and Mars exploration throughout the gallery. Multiple speakers will be at the Energy Stage. One speaker is a payload systems engineer from NASA jet propulsion labs. All of the presentations will also be available on Facebook Live.

Everyone must wear a mask covering their nose and mouth. Be sure to have a reservation because there is timed entry into the St. Louis Science Center.