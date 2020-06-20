St. Louis Science Center opens with COVID-19 precautions in place

ST. LOUIS – Saturday morning doors to the St. Louis Science Center reopened, but not without precautions.

Guests over the age of 9 are required to wear a mask and reservations need to be made prior to arrival.

The center is currently running at 10 percent capacity which allows for 500 people inside the facility at once.

“We’ve done a lot to make sure that we clean frequently, we’re following the CDC guidelines and all of our products are EPA approved, but there are some areas that we did have to close down just because of the high-touch volume that we see, one of those places is our discovery room,” St. Louis Science Center Director of Visitor Services said. “The discovery room is just one of those close areas for kids to be in and parents to be in as well, so we thought it was best for our guests and staff, just to be safe and keep that closed just for the short-term but that’s probably the only big thing that you’re going to notice being closed.”

Inside there are more than 1,000 new signs to make sure social distancing is followed.