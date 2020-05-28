St. Louis Science Center to reopen in June, reservations required

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Another popular local attraction is announcing a reopening date. The St. Louis Science Center opens Saturday, June 20.

Among the new safety protocols, aside from deep cleaning, are masks will be required for all workers and for guests nine-years-old and older. You will maintain social distancing and there will be specific one-way walking paths and lines.

Capacity will be limited, so you’ll have to make reservations for a timed ticket online or over the phone. Days and hours of operation will be reduced initially.