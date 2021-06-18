St. Louis seeks ways to beat the heat as temperatures top 100

ST. LOUIS – Signs around town shared the news. Temperatures on Friday climbed towards and above 100 degrees as the region was under a Heat Advisory. Many planned to simple stay inside. But others found their way to favorite places to cool down. The Maplewood pool was still full of families having some fun in the hot, hot sun.



Despite the heat, crowds still gathered at the Saint Louis Wheel, which promises a view that can’t be beat without worrying about sweating.



“People are still coming out to enjoy some time together. Of course, the Wheel’s a great place to come because we have climate-controlled gondolas. You can still come out and enjoy some fun in the heat,” says Wheel General Manager Karyn Wilder.

There is plenty of other indoor fun at Union Station.



“Tour the aquarium. Do the mirror maze and the ropes course. Then I would personally top it off with some ice cream from the Soda Fountain,” says Wilder.

Plenty of families made their way into the Saint Louis Aquarium to pet the sting rays and see the sharks. The cool, indoor space is the perfect place to explore when the temps outside are soaring.

As the heat rolls on, the Saint Louis Aquarium expects to be busy all weekend. So, get online and make your required reservation before they fill up.