St. Louis sets another record for COVID hospitalizations

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis has hit another COVID record with 97 new hospital admissions yesterday at area hospitals that are part of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. Yesterday the task force reported 94 new admissions which was another record.

There are currently 651 COVID patients in the hospital. Back on April 25th, there were 652 people in the hospital and that was during the predicted peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, the 7-day average for hospital admissions has doubled in less than a month. Health officials like to be under 40 to be comfortable. The average is now at 73.