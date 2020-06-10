St. Louis Sheriff to outfit some deputies with body cameras

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis sheriff is outfitting at least 30 deputies with body cameras. Vernon Betts on Wednesday said he’s giving the cameras to deputies whose work is to evict tenants and serve court papers.

Betts says he believes body cameras help keep law enforcement accountable and increase deputy safety. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports video will be retained for up to 60 days, with video of major incidents stored indefinitely.

The video will be subject to Missouri’s open records law and will be provided at no charge when requested.