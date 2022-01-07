St. Louis Soulard Mardi Gras 2022: vaccine and mask protocols you need to know

ST. LOUIS–Mardi Gras season has arrived in 2022 and with it, new requirements for COVID-19 protocols, Soulard Mardi Gras event organizers have announced.

According to the organization’s website:

“All guests at indoor events will be required for entry to either 1) provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination via a print or digital version of an official government-issued COVID-19 vaccination card listing the guest’s name and date the last dose was administered, or 2) a print or digital negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test administered by a healthcare professional with 72 hours of entry, which includes the guest’s name and date the last test was administered. A photo ID will also be required to match and confirm vaccination and testing information with the guest’s identity.” https://stlmardigras.org/info-center/covid-19-related-plans-for-2022

This includes the following events:

January 22: Winter Carnival

February 12: Cajun Cook-Off

February 25: Mayor’s Ball

February 26: (Grand Parade Day) The Bud Light Party Tent, Blues Alumni Tent and all Mardi Gras Village tents on the east side of 7th street.

Parents or guardians will be required to verify the identity of children between the ages of 12 and 17 who do not have an ID. Masks will be required of all participants, ages 5 and up at indoor venues, regardless of vaccination status.