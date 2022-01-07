St. Louis Soulard Mardi Gras 2022: vaccine and mask protocols you need to know

ST. LOUIS–Mardi Gras season has arrived in 2022 and with it, new requirements for COVID-19 protocols, Soulard Mardi Gras event organizers have announced.
According to the organization’s website:
This includes the following events:
- January 22: Winter Carnival
- February 12: Cajun Cook-Off
- February 25: Mayor’s Ball
- February 26: (Grand Parade Day) The Bud Light Party Tent, Blues Alumni Tent and all Mardi Gras Village tents on the east side of 7th street.
Parents or guardians will be required to verify the identity of children between the ages of 12 and 17 who do not have an ID. Masks will be required of all participants, ages 5 and up at indoor venues, regardless of vaccination status.