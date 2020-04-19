St. Louis sports teams and business leaders launched ‘Rise Up for Heroes’ to support healthcare workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis sports teams and business leaders launched 'Rise Up for Heroes' to show appreciation and support to our healthcare workers on the front lines.

The city’s beloved sports mascots, Louie of the Blues and Fredbird of the Cardinals, and a host of others kicked off this initiative.

Barnes Jewish Hospital healthcare workers walked through a glass corridor waving down at the celebration that was all dedicated to them and their tireless efforts.

“They have risen to this occasion to make sure we are here to take care of all of St. Louis,” said Rich Liekweg, President/CEO BJC Healthcare.

“Our healthcare systems here…BJC, Mercy, SSM Health, federally qualified health centers, St. Luke… they’re all doing a tremendous job having availability having the space in all of these workers who are on the front lines,” said St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

St. Louis sports teams and business are doing this to encourage and empower our people on the frontlines.

“It recharges their batteries so that they’re back your age and every day fighting alongside all of us,” said Liekweg.

Louie and Fredbird can’t call for fans to root for our sports teams, but they are calling the public to cheer for our caregivers.

Mayor Lyda Krewson spoke about appreciation for healthcare workers, our teams banding together to show love, and to the public following guidelines to get the city closer to recovery.

“I know it’s stressful. It’s stressful if you’re at home and it’s stressful if you’re at work both sides but we’re doing this.

Chris Zimmerman, President and CEO of the St. Louis Blues, says the situation is unprecedented, but the Blues do know how to bring people together. It is something they are continuing off the ice.

“We believe that every night at 7 p.m. if the community could come out and just say thank you in any way, they see fit that’s going to be a powerful message to the people working throughout the region,” said Zimmerman.

“It makes me want to cry a little bit. It is overwhelming how much people appreciate us. Thanking us and making us feel so good about what we do, it’s wild,” said Lisa Nauman, an RN at Barnes.

“The spirit and everyone who’s come out tonight which is just amazing to see. When people actually thank you…we love our job and we take care of patients,” said Beverly Dressel, a

Nurse at Barnes Hospital.

This initiative will last until April 26th. The caravan will go through neighborhoods every night to uplift and support healthcare workers. They ask the public to come out to their porches and show appreciation in their own way.

Health care workers watch speakers make their remarks during the first Rise Up For Heroes initiative, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis on Saturday, April 18, 2020. According to Rise Up For Heroes, the initiative is asking the St. Louis community to come together by standing together and saluting our frontline heroes together each night at 7 p.m. in neighborhoods and residential areas.St. Louis civic, sports and business leaders are rallying together the St. Louis community in a region-wide effort of support and thanks for workers working in the frontlines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson along with others, wave to health care workers during the first Rise Up For Heroes initiative, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis on Saturday, April 18, 2020. According to Rise Up For Heroes, the initiative is asking the St. Louis community to come together by standing together and saluting our frontline heroes together each night at 7 p.m. in neighborhoods and residential areas.St. Louis civic, sports and business leaders are rallying together the St. Louis community in a region-wide effort of support and thanks for workers working in the frontlines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Volunteers set signage for the first Rise Up For Heroes initiative, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis on Saturday, April 18, 2020. According to Rise Up For Heroes, the initiative is asking the St. Louis community to come together by standing together and saluting our frontline heroes together each night at 7 p.m. in neighborhoods and residential areas.St. Louis civic, sports and business leaders are rallying together the St. Louis community in a region-wide effort of support and thanks for workers working in the frontlines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI