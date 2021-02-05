St. Louis SSM Health employees ‘Go Red’ Friday for women’s heart health

ST. LOUIS – The American Heart Association, encouraged women — and those who love them — to wear red on Friday to raise awareness about heart disease in women.

And employees from SSM Health hospital all across St. Louis rallied together for National Wear Red Day in support of the American Heart Association’s signature “Go Red for Women” movement.

“SSM Health supports Go Red for Women because heart disease is still the number one cause of death in men and women worldwide” the SSM Health Communications Consultant.

The organization hopes to motivate women to take action against cardiovascular disease throughout American Heart Month in February.

Studies show heart disease takes nearly 18 million lives every year, and nationally, one person dies every 36 seconds from heart disease.

