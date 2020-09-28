St. Louis startup licenses COVID-19 vaccine from Wash U

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis start-up company has licensed a COVID-19 vaccine that was developed at Washington University.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, Precision Virologics acquired rights to use the Wash U’s vaccine in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company is also developing vaccines for other diseases, including mosquito-borne Zika.

Experts say it won’t be the first vaccine on the market – but that it has advantages over other contenders.

It’s a nasal spray instead of an injection – and it appears to destroy any coronavirus that may already be present. The Washington U. vaccine has only been tested in mice so far. They hope human trials will begin next spring.

