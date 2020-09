ST. LOUIS – St. Louis native, Sterling K. Brown has given out his phone number for fans to call and text him.

You can get a hold of the This Is Us star at 917-261-3757.

Brown went to MICDS and then graduated from Stanford University in 1998 with an acting degree.

Other celebs are giving out their phone numbers as well to connect with fans. Read more information on the new texting trend between fans and celebrities here.