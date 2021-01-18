St. Louis’ Sterling K. Brown to narrate CNN’s Abraham Lincoln documentary series

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sterling K. Brown

ST. LOUIS – A six-part Abraham Lincoln documentary premiering on CNN will be narrated by St. Louis native and NBC “This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown.

Part one of “Lincoln: Divided We Stand” airs at 9:00 p.m. on February 14.

The documentary series tells the story of Lincoln’s personal life and time in politics through interviews, photos, letters and artifacts.

Brown grew up in Olivette and graduated high school from MICDS. He also lent his voice to the video that unveiled the name, colors and logo of St. Louis’ MLS team, St. Louis CITY SC.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News