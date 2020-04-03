Breaking News
St. Louis street concerts helping to connect neighbors in the era of social-distancing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Moments of joy can be hard to come by when you have to distance yourself from others. Bassoonist Felicia Foland can’t play in the St. Louis Symphony because the group is not allowed to meet during the global pandemic. But, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that she did find a way to bring the orchestra to her neighborhood.

Her neighbors in Lindenwood Park cheered as she walked down the street playing a tune Thursday. She tells photojournalist David Carson that she plans on more street performances.

Foland isn’t the only one entertaining neighbors with music. This tweet from Nate Tice is going viral. He says that, “My sister lives in St. Louis and just sent me this. Apparently these two did it last week and the whole block cheered them on.”

