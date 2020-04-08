‘St. Louis Strong’ shows how the region has defied pandemics and disasters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - "What does it look like to live through history." That is the opening line of a video from the Missouri Historical Society. A lot of people are thinking that after their lives changed as the coronavirus pandemic started to reach the area.

The Missouri Historical Society is reminding people that St. Louis has a resilient past. They have created a video to show that the coronavirus isn't the first pandemic or disaster the region has dealt with. The region has recovered from floods, fires and tornadoes.

The city led the way for others to learn how to 'flatten the curve." Many of the steps St. Louis took during the "Spanish Flu" pandemic of 1918 helped save lives in Missouri and across the United States.

This "St. Louis Strong" video has been shared by the Missouri History Museum on social media. They want to share the uplifting and inspiring story from St. Louis’ history.

"In these uncertain times, we are trying to do our part to help the St. Louis community stay connected through our shared past, while staying physically apart," writes the Missouri Historical Society. "St. Louis has always found ways to stay strong in tough times. We will – undoubtedly – leave this latest fight with some scars. But if anyone thinks this will defeat us then they don’t know St. Louis."

All Missouri Historical Society locations are temporarily closed. But, you can follow all of their digital efforts here.