Police chase: St. Louis suspects charged after shooting from a vehicle with a baby inside

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two men face charges after an Edmundson officer was caught in the crossfire near Fort Belle Fontaine Friday morning. An 11-month-old baby was found in the suspect’s vehicle.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office-issued warrants have been issued against Trintez Steed, 18, of Hazelwood. They are for assault, unlawful use of a weapon, shooting from a motor vehicle, and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Michael Benford, 20, of Hazelwood faces charges for assault, armed criminal action, resisting arrest, and endangering the welfare of a child. He is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

The suspects are not allowed to post 10% of their bond. They must post the full amount in cash.

Court documents state that the victim has an ongoing custody feud with her husband’s child and mother’s friends. She spotted the suspect’s vehicle, a 2015 silver Chrysler 200, following her vehicle Friday.

The suspect’s vehicle rammed into the victim’s car near the intersection of Bellefontaine and Parker. The court documents state Steed was leaning out of the vehicle with a rifle and firing shots.

An Edmundson police officer driving to Fort Belle Fontaine near Spanish Lake was struck by the victim’s vehicle at around 9:00 am Friday. The victim was trying to flee the suspects. The officer’s car was hit in the trunk by one of the bullets.

The vehicle with people shooting from it then did a U-turn and attempted to flee. The Edmundson police officer began chasing after that vehicle. After nearly three miles the suspects lost control of their vehicle and crashed into an embankment in the 12600 block of Spanish Pond.

Three adults, two men, and one woman, were taken into custody at the scene. A gun was taken into evidence. Investigators found 27 bullet cartridge casings and placed them into evidence.

An 11-month-old baby was in the suspect’s vehicle. The baby, and all others involved in the incident were not harmed.