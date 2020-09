ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is taking the show on the road.

Coronavirus restrictions have forced the temporary closure of Powell Symphony Hall. To start off the fall season the orchestra will be hosting surprise outdoor pop-up concerts several times throughout the week.

Chamber and solo performances taking place at parks, medical centers, and even in people’s backyards. You can see a list of all the pop-up concerts they have played so far at SLSOStories.org