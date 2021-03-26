St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performs for first time in months

ST. LOUIS – There was an overwhelming feeling of joy Friday night at Powell Hall. The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (SLSO) performed there for the first time in about five months.

COVID-19 silenced the music which once again filled the place.

Just before the performance, SLSO Music Director Stephane Deneve said, “I’m so impatient to finally see again our audience to feel them behind my back when I’m making music.”

Kelly Aitch said she loves the symphony, “Super exciting I have season tickets every year. It’s great to be back here.”

Jackie Heitland said, “I missed it, yes, I have.”

Powell can hold almost 2,700 people. Friday night they were permitted to allow 700 inside but they kept attendance to an even lower number.

“Just because we’re returning slowly and gently this month, were limiting to three hundred,” SLSO President and CEP Marie-Helene Bernard said.

They took many precautions including touchless ticketing, social distancing, everyone has to wear a mask, the entire hall had a thorough cleaning, and the bars are closed.

“We are withholding selling food and beverage for the time being just to minimize contact and likelihood of getting people infected,” Bernard said.

Symphony fan John Waide said, “I think it’s probably a good idea to be a little cautious.” His wife Carol added, “After the second vaccination more than two weeks ago, we wanted to celebrate…we thought this was a great celebration spot tonight.”

Denve said members of the orchestra was just as excited as their fans.

“Everybody is just joyful because they love to perform,” she said.