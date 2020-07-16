St. Louis Symphony Orchestra postpones remaining summer concerts

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (SLSO) has postponed its remaining concerts of the 2019/2020 season.

The SLSO said they’ve been consulting with a team of infectious disease specialists and epidemiologists from the Washington University School of Medicine in coordination with other St. Louis venues in order to follow the latest guidelines from St. Louis City and County.

Updates to the SLSO schedule:

The Revolution – The Music of the Beatles concert on August 7 has been postponed to May 2021 or June 2021 .

. The August 14 Tribute to David Bowie performance has been canceled . The orchestra said it could potentially be rescheduled for a future season .

. The orchestra said it could . Dancing in the Street: Music of Motown was supposed to perform on August 22, but it has been postponed to May 2021 or June 2021 .

. The Ragtime, Blues and All That Jazz performance on August 30 has been canceled . It could potentially be rescheduled for a future season .

. It could . Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1 in Concert was supposed to be performed on September 11 through September 13. Instead, it has been postponed to spring 2021.

For more information on the new schedule, click here.

Based on recommendations from experts the SLSO will make an announcement in early August about fall concerts.