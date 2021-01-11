St. Louis Symphony Orchestra suspends spring events

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is suspending many of the events previously announced from January through May 2021. They plan to share detail about the revised spring programming soon.

“We are humbled by our patrons’ continued dedication and support. Although we must suspend our spring 2021 concerts as previously announced, the entire organization and Music Director Stéphane Denève are energized by the potential of alternate programming—including digital performances—for the spring,” writes Marie-Hélène Bernard, President and CEO of the SLSO.

Guidance from a team of medical experts with the Washington University School of Medicine and city health officials led to the decision to suspend spring programming.

You can still follow the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra online and through social media while you wait. Go to slso.org to discover all of the ways to celebrate local classical music.