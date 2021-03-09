St. Louis Symphony welcoming audiences back to Powell Hall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Audiences will return to Powell Hall for St. Louis Symphony Concerts beginning this month. Music Director Stéphane Denève will be leading five weeks of chamber orchestra concerts from March 26 to May 15.
The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is also offering a video stream to view for a limited time on slso.org. A new concert will available every two weeks. Live concerts will take place concurrently to digital concerts.
Capacity at Powell Hall is limited to 300 people at live concerts and tickets are $25-$50. Tickets to view digital concerts are $15. To check the concert calendar and purchase tickets visit slso.org or call the Box Office at 314-534-1700.