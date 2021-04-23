‘St. Louis Talks’ to replace Rush Limbaugh’s show on KMOX

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – KMOX is going local to replace Rush Limbaugh’s former midday show from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm. The broadcaster died in February.

The radio station has announced that the new midday show will be called “St. Louis Talks.” It will feature KMOX personalities Carol Daniel, Ryan Wrecker, and Bo Matthews. You can hear it on weekdays from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm starting May 3, 2021.

Daniel is an award-winning anchor and reporter. She most recently celebrated her 26th anniversary with the station.

“This is a dream come true for me to host a show on a historic radio station with talented, funny and curious people like Bo and Ryan,” writes Daniel. “My goal is to bring listeners stories about the people, places and things in the region we all love but want so much more out of.”

The Rush Limbaugh Show was one of the few non-local shows on KMOX. It was on from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm for nearly three decades. Conservative commentator Dan Bongino is replacing Rush at other stations who are not producing local content.

“We look forward to Carol, Ryan, and Bo working in tandem with the KMOX newsroom to report and react on local, regional and national topics that affect our community as we continue building on our position as the voice of St. Louis,” writes Becky Domyan, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy St. Louis.

Weekday schedule of KMOX programming:

2:00 am – 4:00 am: Our American Stories

4:00 am – 5:00 am: America in the Morning

5:00 am – 8:30 am: Total Information AM

8:30 am – 11:00 am: The Charlie Brennan Show with Amy Marxkors

11:00 am – 2:00 pm: St. Louis Talks

2:00 pm – 6:00 pm: The Dave Glover Show