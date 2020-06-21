St. Louis task force data shows inpatient hospitalizations increasing, ICU patients decreasing

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force issued new coronavirus figures Sunday showing a slight increase in inpatient hospitalizations, while ICU patients are decreasing.

The task force provides combined data from BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital.

The task force said inpatient hospitalizations increased from 227 Saturday to 228 Sunday, while new hospital admissions decreased from 18 Saturday to 17 Sunday.

The number of patients in the ICU decreased from 48 Saturday to 45 Sunday.

Patients on ventilators stayed the same at 27 Sunday.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions remained the same at 14 and the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased from 237 Saturday to 235 Sunday.

Across the system hospitals, 15 COVID-19 patients were discharged Saturday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 2,704.

There have been 955 COVID-19 related deaths in Missouri and 17,590 COVID-19 cases.

The next live-streamed task force briefing will take place, Monday at 3:30 p.m.