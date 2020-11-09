St. Louis tattoo artist on The Kelly Clarkson Show for his hyper-realistic work

ST. LOUIS – A tattoo artist from Hecker, Illinois has been inspired by his grandmother’s battle with breast cancer and is telling his story on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Eric Catalano now offers hyper-realistic tattoos for people who have lost belly buttons, nipples, and other body parts.
Latest headlines:
- St. Charles County COVID cases rise by 66 percent in 14 days
- Augusta National Golf Club to fund Women’s golf program at Paine College
- Serious vehicle crash closes part of North Hanley Road
- Country singer Lee Brice to miss CMA Awards due to COVID-19
- Bikers ride for Harley-Davidson Veteran’s Day parade