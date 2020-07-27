St. Louis teacher union recommends distance learning for all classes this fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The American Federation of Teacher’s Local 420 Union of St. Louis is recommending that all public schools do classes online this fall.



“Given that the present rate of COVID-19 infections is unstable and the numbers of cases in the City of St. Louis are increasing, as well as, information provided by Dr. Deborah Birx, a AFT St. Louis has no other choice but to recommend that St. Louis Public Schools open with 100% virtual instruction at this time,” writes Ray Cummings, Interim President, of AFT, St. Louis, Local 420, AFLCIO.

The teacher’s union wants all classes to continue to be online until COVID-19 cases decrease in the region. They also want a phased-in reopening of schools.

St. Louis County reported 523 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday. That’s the most ever reported in a single day, breaking the old record of 375 new cases that was set two days earlier on Friday.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is expected to announce more restrictions on crowd sizes this morning. The move is expected to help keeps schools open.