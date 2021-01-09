St. Louis teen missing since Monday, mom begs daughter to come home

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis mom said her 14-year-old daughter, Miesha Robinson, left their home in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood in North St. Louis, around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

“I’m distraught about it because Miesha‘s never done this,” Keneisha Moultry, the missing teen’s mother said.

She said Miesha left without any items, she left her phone behind and was wearing light-colored ripped jeans, a white shirt, black hoodie, white vans and has long black and blonde Senegalese braids.

“We’ve checked all her friend’s houses, checked with all her close friends, can’t find her over there,” Moultry said.

She said there is a St. Louis Metro Police Juvenile Detective helping with her case and friends, family and authorities have been trying to look for her. She said they have received some leads that she may have been in a Peabody apartment complex, along with Alpha Gardens and O’Fallon Place, but when they went searching, they could not find her.

“Somebody will tell us they seen her and as soon as we get there, she’s already gone,” she said. “We’re scared, we’re worried, because what if she’s not with a friend, what if something has, like the worst thing. Kids run away and they get caught up in different things and don’t know what they’re getting into and that is my biggest fear.”

Moultry said her daughter was supposed to be back in virtual school this week but has not logged on and left her tablet at home. She said her five brothers and sisters are also concerned.

“They’re worried about their sister, my 10-year-old, she hasn’t eaten,” Moultry said.

She said she is also concerned that she might be with a boy.

“I don’t know what she’s telling people but she does have parents that love her that have been out looking for her and want her to come home,” she added.

Moultry said if her daughter sees this, she wants her to know one thing:

“Miesha, whatever you’re going through, like we can work it out, me and your daddy you know we love you, you are so spoiled, it’s no reason for you to be out here you can come home, we can get past all this, you’re not in any trouble at all.”







