ST. LOUIS–A 17-year-old from St. Louis could spend at least the next 45 years in prison after entering a guilty plea in the fatal shooting of a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student.

The shooting happened on January 14, 2021, just after 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 270 and Route 157. Moneer Damra, 26, was in the passenger seat coming back from dinner when he was struck and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died two weeks later.

Jacob Godoy, of St. Louis, was 16 at the time of the shooting and was originally charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and attempted murder. The charges against Godoy and 19-year-old Jimmy Ortiz were upgraded to first-degree murder after Damra’s death.

“The Defendant turned the streets of Madison County into a shooting gallery that evening, and took the life of a wonderful young man, senselessly and brutally,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said in a news release. “Such violence will be met with the strictest prosecution in Madison County. We continue to pray for Moneer’s family, the SIUE community and the ROTC program as they continue forward in the face of this horrific tragedy.”

The case against Ortiz, now 20, is still pending. He remains in custody.