TABLE ROCK LAKE, Mo. – A 14-year-old girl from St. Louis has been killed in a jet ski crash on Table Rock Lake.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the incident happened at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday at Little Indian Point.

Troopers say another teenager was driving a jet ski which crashed into the 14-year-old’s jet ski ejecting her. She was taken to a hospital in Springfield where she was pronounced dead.