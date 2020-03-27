St. Louis tenants organizing rent strike because of COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Normally when you get off at bus stops, you’re expected to see advertisements.

There’s a sign at one bus stop on S. Grand that reads: "St. Louis Rent Strike April 1. As long as the virus afflicts the city and the world: we aren’t paying our rent or mortgages."

And it’s no April Fools Day joke.

Kyle Kofron, a renter, is clear – due to hardship with COVID-19, he doesn’t plan on paying his rent come the first of the month.

This effort to stiff the landlords comes as a response to the hardships the coronavirus is putting people who are now without a steady income.

Even though Congress has a $1,200 check being sent to most Americans—at some point in the future—critics say that’s just not enough.

Everyone may be stuck on hard times right now but eviction lawyers advise against taking such drastic actions.

Still – the strike will go on.

It’s only anyone’s hope that it doesn’t start a lasting battle long after the coronavirus is gone.

