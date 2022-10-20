ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is turning many landmarks purple Thursday night in support of domestic violence awareness month.

St. Louis has partnered with the Purina dog food company for the cause. Officials want to turn many city landmarks purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

Lights throughout the city, including Union Station, Centene Stadium, Enterprise Center, the St. Louis Wheel, Ballpark Village, Kiener Plaza, and thousands of new SMART city lights downtown, will all change to the color purple.

The Purple Leash Project was born out of Purina’s mission to bring and keep pets and people together. This is a nonprofit organization. RedRover’s mission to bring animals and their owners from crisis to care.

The RedRover organization is working with local partnerships to keep domestic abuse victims with their pets.

Domestic-violence statistics show an estimated one in three women and one in four men experience some form of domestic abuse in their lifetimes.

According to Purina, more than 70% of women in domestic-violence shelters report that their abuser threatened, injured or killed a pet as a means of control. Only 15% of domestic violence shelters allow pets.

As a result, nearly half (48%) of domestic-abuse victims delay leaving because they can’t take their pet with them.

Donations to the Purple Leash Project help support domestic-violence shelters. These shelters are using the funds to welcome family pets by funding pet-friendly renovations. For information or to donate to the Purple Leash Project, visit purpleleashproject.com.

Purina is asking local pet parents in the St. Louis area to take part in helping raise awareness about the issue of domestic violence.

Throughout October, individuals who share a photo of their pet on Facebook, tagging Purina and using #PurpleLeashProject, will be entered to win two tickets to an upcoming St. Louis Blues game.

Details may be found here: https://newscenter.purina.com/rules.