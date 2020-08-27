St. Louis to open three offices to help people vote in-person weeks before the November election

“I Voted” stickers cover a table at a polling station during the North Carolina primary on Super Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina on March 3, 2020. – Forteen states and American Samoa are holding presidential primary elections, with over 1400 delegates at stake. Americans vote Tuesday in primaries that play a major role in who will challenge Donald Trump for the presidency, a day after key endorsements dramatically boosted Joe Biden’s hopes against surging leftist Bernie Sanders. The backing of Biden by three of his ex-rivals marked an unprecedented turn in a fractured, often bitter campaign. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Three satellite offices are coming to St. Louis to allow absentee ballots to be cast in-person weeks before the November election.

Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the initiative during a Facebook Live broadcast Wednesday. A press release from the Comptroller’s Office says that $60,000 of the city’s federal CARES Act money will be going to the Board of Election Commissioners to help to make voting easier during a pandemic.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about foreign interference in U.S.

elections, more than ever people want to make sure their votes are counted,” writes Comptroller Darlene Green. “This additional funding will help our Board of Election Commissioners assure that in-person absentee voting is accessible for voters in St. Louis.”

In-person absentee voting begins on September 22 and ends at 5:00 P.M. the day before the election. The three satellite locations are to be announced by the Board of Election Commissioners. Voters may also request a mail-in ballot or an absentee ballot by mail.