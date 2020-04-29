St. Louis to remove homeless tent camps set up during pandemic

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Homeless people have been camping in tents near City Hall in downtown St. Louis during the pandemic. The Director of the City of St. Louis Department of Health, Dr. Fredrick Echols, says that they are not practicing social distancing and conditions in the camps are not sanitary. The city is enacting an order to vacate the camps.

There are about 50 tents located in the two camps. Mayor Lyda Krewson says that there are around 50 people living near the intersection of Market and Tucker.

The camps are set up in St. Louis City parks. A curfew is in place from 10:00 pm and 6:00 am and the campers have been violating that rule. People are also not allowed to live in tents in the city.

The city has been concerned about the health situation there. They are telling people to remove their belongings from the camps by 10:00 am Friday.

Emergency shelter beds have been offered to everyone living at the camps. They also have access to other medical, social, and behavioral health services. The Department of Health will provide medical screening to people at the camps.