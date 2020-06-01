St. Louis to resume parking meter enforcement today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – St. Louis City resumes parking enforcement today. Parking meter enforcement begins a week later on June 8th. The city stopped writing parking tickets with the pandemic.
