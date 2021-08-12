St. Louis trash complaints pile up in 2021

City residents have reported thousands of complaints to the St. Louis Citizens’ Service Bureau. This one was for illegal dumping found on Indiana in South St. Louis. Photo Credit: Braxton Payne

ST. LOUIS–The heat. The snow. Road construction. The Cardinals in 2021. The plusses or minuses of a certain style of pizza. We all complain about something.

FOX2 analyzed data collected by the Citizens’ Service Bureau, the customer service department for the city of St. Louis, to examine what issues drew the most complaints over roughly the first seven months of 2021 through August 4.

Do the results surprise you?

VEHICLE TOWING: 3156 DEBRIS IN STREET OR ALLEY 3133 DAMAGED TRASH CONTAINER 2840 OVERFLOWING TRASH CONTAINER 1789 SINGLE LIGHT OUT ON STREET 1546

While neither of the trash issues by themselves took the top spot over the time period in the analysis, five trash-related items, from refuse not collected, items missed or a hole in the bottom of a trash cart amounted to more than 7,000 complaints.

@stlcsb can you help with the crazy alley trash that keeps getting skipped for pickup? Alley between 31xx Michigan and 31xx S Compton? Thank you! pic.twitter.com/xwHHhejJG3 — cowboy beep boop (@JC_Henney) August 5, 2021

This summer, the city decided to temporarily combine the collection of trash and recycling in an effort to pick up outstanding trash that had not been collected.

The city has also rolled out incentives to fill vacant garbage truck driving positions.

“The City of St. Louis has stepped up its efforts to fill vacancies in Refuse left over from the hiring freeze lifted in May. After raising the salary and hiring bonus for these positions, working with community partners like the Urban League, and helping applicants overcome barriers to employment, we have seen a spike in applications and hope to have these essential Civil Service positions filled as quickly as possible,” Nick Dunne, a spokesperson for Mayor Tishaura Jones said in a statement.

“The City continues to encourage residents to contact the Citizens Service Bureau at (314) 622.4800, which is the best way to have their concerns addressed in the most timely manner.”