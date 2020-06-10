St. Louis Treasurer shares personal story after surgery for a common issue people don’t talk about

ST. LOUIS – Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones made a soul-baring post on Facebook about a surgery she is undergoing Wednesday.
Jones said the surgery stems from “clothes-staining, heavy periods” that were caused by four quarter-sized fibroids in her uterus.
Her surgery Wednesday will remove one of the fibroids and she will have an IUD inserted to help lessen the heavy periods she has been experiencing.
She said she shared her story “because seventy percent of black women have fibroids, and many have much more discomfort” than what she said she experienced.