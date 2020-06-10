Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 819 deaths/ 14,734 cases IL: 6,095 deaths/ 129,837 cases.

St. Louis Treasurer shares personal story after surgery for a common issue people don’t talk about

News

by: Monica Ryan

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones made a soul-baring post on Facebook about a surgery she is undergoing Wednesday.

Jones said the surgery stems from “clothes-staining, heavy periods” that were caused by four quarter-sized fibroids in her uterus.

Her surgery Wednesday will remove one of the fibroids and she will have an IUD inserted to help lessen the heavy periods she has been experiencing.

She said she shared her story “because seventy percent of black women have fibroids, and many have much more discomfort” than what she said she experienced.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News