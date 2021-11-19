St. Louis trucking company gives free turkeys to officers, firefighters

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis trucking company Red Bird Carriers is giving away hundreds of turkeys to police officers and firefighters at its downtown location on Friday.

“Frankly, it’s a very simple message for us, and it’s just a ‘thank you!’ said Red Bird Vice President Brian Hayes.



Red Bird Carriers said more than 200 turkeys will go to St. Louis police officers in Districts 3 and 4, more than 30 will go to the city’s fire department, and more than 20 will go to the SWAT team.

“We want more people to do so, and they can’t do so without the help and support and protection of our police and firemen,” Hayes said.

St. Louis Police Captain Pierre Benoist is with District 4. He said with the feared turkey shortage, the free birds take a lot of stress off the holidays.



“It means a whole lot for officers to be able to come down, grab a turkey, and then go back and do their duties,” said Benoist. “It shows that the city is growing and that people really do care about their day-to-day efforts. We’re extremely appreciative of what they do 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”