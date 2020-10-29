St. Louis University reminds students of interactions that spread COVID in colleges as cases rise

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis University administration sent out a letter to students, staff, and faculty Thursday concerning the safety of individuals as COVID cases increase.

According to the letter from the Interim Provost Mike Lewis and Interim Vice President for Student Development Debra Rudder Lohe, the upcoming Halloween weekend is of concern to the university.

They say cases among students have increased and medical experts attribute the rise to specific interactions.

Those interactions include:

Exposure during trips home to visit family members who had COVID-19

Roommate-to-roommate exposure

Exposure to an infected romantic partner

meal and talk Exposure at off-campus parties tied, in most cases, to student organizations

The university warns students that the cold temperatures will force more people to be inside, but they need to keep their masks on.

If cases continue to rise at the university, officials say they will have to implement more restrictions.

To see St. Louis University virus updates and their COVID-19 dashboard, click here.