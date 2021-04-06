St. Louis VA offering COVID vaccine to all veterans, spouses, and caregivers

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis VA is expanding COVID-19 vaccines to all veterans, caregivers, and spouses. The move was made possible after President Joe Biden signed the Save Lives Act last month.
The vaccine will be available depending on supply. The VA will continue to prioritize Veterans enrolled in VA care.
You can make appointments the following ways:
- Call 314-289-7039 and a scheduler will make their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
- Go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to register and stay informed on VA’s vaccine rollout process.
The vaccines will be administered at VA Outpatient Clinics in St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Franklin County, St. Clair County (IL), and Grand Hall on Chouteau in St. Louis City.