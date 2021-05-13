St. Louis venue change for U.S. Olympic Team gymnastics Trials

FILE – In this July 10, 2016, file photo, Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during the women’s U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, Calif. At least 70 percent of U.S. Olympic sports organizations have applied for government loans in the coronavirus pandemic, underscoring the frailties within the world’s most dominant Olympic sports system. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

ST. LOUIS – The Dome at America’s Center will host the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in June instead of the sold-out Enterprise Center.

The venue change comes as a result of capacity limitations and other COVID precautions.

Those that purchased a ticket to the Enterprise Center event will have their order refunded and have the opportunity to purchase a ticket to attend the event at The Dome at America’s Center. People with this circumstance will be invited to purchase a ticket through an exclusive presale, until tickets are sold out. Ticket purchasing instructions will be emailed directly to the people that fall into this category by the end of May.

Tickets go on sale to the general public in early June.

Anyone that purchased a ticket through Ticketmaster or Fevo will receive an automatic refund, but they may take u to 15 days to process. Anyone who purchased a ticket through a different vendor should contact them directly for a refund.

The Trials run from June 24 to June 27.

“Like so much of this past year, we know that these COVID-related changes are disruptive to fans and ticketholders,” president and chief executive officer of USA Gymnastics Li Li Leung said. “Nonetheless, we are looking forward to offering fans the chance to see the Trials live and to celebrate so many of our disciplines and community in person this summer.”

This event is hosted in partnership with the St. Louis Sports Commission and USA Gymnastics. The gymnasts that make the Tokyo Olympic Games teams will be named at the end of the St. Louis Trials.

There will be even more gymnastics in St. Louis during that week. Gymnasts in Junior Olympic and elite levels will compete in the 2021 USA Gymnastics Championships from June 21 to June 27 at the America’s Center Convention Complex and the Dome. This event includes more than 1,600 of the nation’s best gymnasts in acrobatic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, and trampoline and tumbling disciplines.