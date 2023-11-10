ST. LOUIS — For veterans on Veterans Day, here are some places around town that are offering free or discounted services to veterans.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States. It is celebrated every year on November 11 to honor people who served in the military.

Different restaurants, convenience stores, and casinos around Missouri are offering military discounts. For more veteran discounts, check out this link.

Restaurants in the area that are offering discounts:

Applebee’s : active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard members receive a free meal when they dine in on November 11. Military guests who eat in will receive a $5 bounce-back card for future use within three weeks.

: active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard members receive a free meal when they dine in on November 11. Military guests who eat in will receive a $5 bounce-back card for future use within three weeks. Bar Louie : Active-duty military and veterans get a free Craft Burger on November 11 with a valid ID. Dine-in only.

: Active-duty military and veterans get a free Craft Burger on November 11 with a valid ID. Dine-in only. Bob Evans: Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Dine-in only.

Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Dine-in only. Casey’s : On Veterans Day, Casey’s offers a free coffee or fountain drink (any size) to active service members and veterans. Guests in St. Louis can contribute to Hope for the Warriors and Children of Fallen Patriots by rounding up their purchases until November 30.

: On Veterans Day, Casey’s offers a free coffee or fountain drink (any size) to active service members and veterans. Guests in St. Louis can contribute to Hope for the Warriors and Children of Fallen Patriots by rounding up their purchases until November 30. Chili’s : Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Available for in-restaurant use only.

: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Available for in-restaurant use only. Denny’s : All active, non-active, and retired military personnel can get a free Grand Slam on Veterans Day from 5 a.m. to noon at participating locations. A valid military ID or DD 214 is required. Dine-in only.

: All active, non-active, and retired military personnel can get a free Grand Slam on Veterans Day from 5 a.m. to noon at participating locations. A valid military ID or DD 214 is required. Dine-in only. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers : Veterans and current military personnel who visit on November 11 will receive a free meal card for Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal. The card is valid until November 30.

: Veterans and current military personnel who visit on November 11 will receive a free meal card for Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal. The card is valid until November 30. Golden Corral : On November 14, from 5 p.m. until closing, Golden Corral has a Military Appreciation Night, offering a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

: On November 14, from 5 p.m. until closing, Golden Corral has a Military Appreciation Night, offering a free “thank you” meal when dining in. Little Caesars : Veterans and active-duty military receive a free lunch combo at participating stores on November 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In-store only.

: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free lunch combo at participating stores on November 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In-store only. MOD Pizza : Buy one MOD-size pizza or salad and get one MOD-size pizza or salad free on November 11 with proof of military service. Valid in-store only.

: Buy one MOD-size pizza or salad and get one MOD-size pizza or salad free on November 11 with proof of military service. Valid in-store only. National Park Service Fee-Free Days : All National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission on certain days in 2023. Gateway Arch National Park will waive the $3 entrance fee on Veterans Day.

: All National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission on certain days in 2023. Gateway Arch National Park will waive the $3 entrance fee on Veterans Day. Raising Cane’s: On Veterans Day (November 11), Raising Cane’s donates $250,000 of net proceeds to the Wounded Warrior Project. Customers can support this initiative by visiting Raising Cane’s during regular operational hours. They are also offering a “Hero Discount” of 10% off for all service workers with an ID.

On Veterans Day (November 11), Raising Cane’s donates $250,000 of net proceeds to the Wounded Warrior Project. Customers can support this initiative by visiting Raising Cane’s during regular operational hours. They are also offering a “Hero Discount” of 10% off for all service workers with an ID. Red Lobster : On November 11, active-duty military and reservists can get a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries, and coleslaw. Available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. local time.

: On November 11, active-duty military and reservists can get a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries, and coleslaw. Available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. local time. Starbucks : Starbucks offers a free 12-ounce tall brewed coffee for veterans, military service members, and military spouses on November 11. In 2022, Starbucks expanded this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.

: Starbucks offers a free 12-ounce tall brewed coffee for veterans, military service members, and military spouses on November 11. In 2022, Starbucks expanded this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers : The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers waives day use fees at more than 2,850 USACE-operated recreation areas nationwide on Veterans Day, November 11. The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swimming beaches but does not apply to camping and camping-related services or fees for specialized facilities and events.

: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers waives day use fees at more than 2,850 USACE-operated recreation areas nationwide on Veterans Day, November 11. The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swimming beaches but does not apply to camping and camping-related services or fees for specialized facilities and events. White Castle: White Castle offers a free individual combo meal or breakfast combo meal to all veterans and active-duty service members who dine at a participating White Castle restaurant on Saturday, Nov. 11. Special packaging will be used for sliders on Veterans Day.